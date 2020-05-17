Sean Lowe Kisses His Wife Catherine Giudici In Adorable Selfie

Sean Lowe showed some PDA in his latest Instagram photo.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine Giudici showed some PDA in his latest adorable Instagram post. The former reality television star showed a quick snapshot of the family’s morning routine, with a photo of himself kissing his wife on the cheek.

In the photo, the couple stand in the kitchen of their Dallas, Texas home, their arms wrapped around one another. The pair exuded love for one another, a smile visible on both of their faces. Catherine was dressed casually with a black sweatshirt, while Sean sported a white hoodie and black baseball cap. In the background of the photo are some food items the pair had briefly stepped away from in order to take the selfie.

Catherine and Sean have gained the title of one of the most beloved couples to come out of Bachelor nation. They became engaged at the end of his season in 2013 and were married in 2014. They now have three children together.

In his caption, Sean jokingly compared his wife to brown sugar and expressed how kissing his wife is as normal a part of his morning routine as eating breakfast. The sweet photo was a hit, gaining over 45,000 likes in no time. Sean boasts 1.2 million on the platform overall. His fans flocked to the comment section to gush over the cute photo and compliment Sean for being such a good husband.

“I didn’t want any kids, but you guys are the reason why I changed my mind! You showed me how beautiful it is to have a family full of love and laugh, you are my model,” one person remarked.

“Awww if every man did that it would be a different world. Keep the romance or the flame burning. Love you two,” remarked another.

Some social media users expressed their desire to experience themselves the type of love Sean and Catherine have for one another.

“If I don’t find someone who’s like Sean I’m gonna be forever alone,” joked one person.

Others were appreciative towards Sean for keeping things lighthearted while in quarantine.

“Every single one of your posts makes me laugh out loud, thanks for that!” another person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sean and Catherine are known for their jovial nature, often cracking jokes on social media and poking fun at one another lightheartedly. The pair have been taking quarantine seriously throughout the coronavirus crisis by hunkering down in their family home while still staying active on social media.