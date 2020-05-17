Vladimir Putin Is Mirroring Donald Trump’s Failed Coronavirus Response, Writer Says

In a Sunday piece for Salon, writer Matthew Rozsa argues that Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s response to coronavirus has mirrored Donald Trump‘s, each of which he calls failures.

Rozsa points to Putin’s attempt to downplay the initial explosion of coronavirus cases and alleged undercounting of deaths from the virus. According to Bill Browder, a British financier and political activist, who blew the whistle on alleged Russian corruption, the country’s coronavirus statistics cannot be trusted.

“It wasn’t clear what they were trying to achieve by saying it wasn’t hitting them,” Browder said. “Now they seem to be presenting an accurate number of cases, but they’re still wildly undercounting the number of deaths.”

Rozsa contrasted this with the initial increase in cardiac arrest deaths in New York, which he said likely stemmed from coronavirus but were not officially reported as such. In addition, Rozsa pointed to the alleged miscounting in Virginia that he says tainted COVID-19 data in the state.

Jonathan Katz, a senior fellow at The German Marshall Fund, said Putin’s coronavirus response reveals him to be a “tactician.”

“He is not a manager of good governance. And his approach to the coronavirus has been first to deny that it was there, and that it was as widespread, and that continues today.”

Katz also claimed that Russia’s weak healthcare system infrastructure is the root cause of Putin’s inability to deal with the pandemic, echoing criticisms of the United State’s privatized system. As with Trump, criticism of Putin has focused on his failure to warn the country of the pandemic and the lack of preparation, such as stockpiling personal protective equipment.

Although Putin has attempted to battle the media’s “unflattering characterizations” of his response, Rozsa suggests they aren’t enough to hide his failures.

“Yet even with the Russian government’s attempts at PR damage control, it isn’t difficult to see the parallels between their response and that of the United States,” he wrote.

Rozsa pointed to America’s struggling healthcare system that faces a surge in patients, as well as the country’s reliance on state governors as opposed to Trump’s leadership. In addition, Rozsa noted that both Trump and Putin claimed the virus was under their control and failed to acknowledge the severity of the situation until the virus began to spread throughout their countries.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Putin has been working from his home outside of Moscow as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rip through the country. The country has 282,000,000 cases and 2,631 deaths as of Sunday evening.