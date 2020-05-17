Demi Rose Poses In A Teeny Bikini In Sizzling Throwback Photo

Demi Rose stunned her 14 million Instagram followers with one of her latest Instagram story uploads, a throwback shot of her wearing a brown bikini that showcased all of her voluptuous assets. The British model shared the busty photo on Sunday, May 17.

Demi looked straight at the camera with a “come hither” stare, her honey brown eyes fixated on the lens. She appeared to have a serious look on her face, her mouth closed and lips drawn in a straight line. She held the camera out with one hand to take the selfie, while her other arm cascaded behind her back, her hand on her derriere.

She appeared to be in a tropical locale, with lush green palm trees behind her.

The brunette bombshell wore a strappy brown bikini that left little to the imagination. The skimpy top was held up by two thin strings that arched over her shoulders. The bathing suit top was made up of two triangle cups, with strings that criss-crossed over her upper abdomen. Her buxom bust and ample cleavage were barely contained by the skimpy garment, and her curvaceous chest almost spilled out of the top.

The teeny bikini bottoms dipped dangerously low on her lower midriff, but rode up high on her hips. The positioning of the bottoms made her hourglass figure and fit physique the star of the show. The lower portion of the swimsuit also showed off her booty.

Demi wore her dark locks slicked back and behind her ears. She wore an intricate, braided headpiece across her forehead, from which two gold chains dangled. As for her jewelry, Demi accessorized the look with multiple gold rings on her fingers.

Her dark brows arched high over her eyes. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards, nearly hitting her brow bone. Her cheeks appeared contoured and brushed with bronzer and highlighter, making her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout seemed to be filled in with a dusty rose gloss. Her skin shimmered with a dewy finish.

Her nails were lacquered with a bright coral polish.

As The Inquisitr readers and Demi Rose fans know, the model frequently shares racy snaps with her fans on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. One of her most recent posts featured Demi posing completely braless underneath a black denim jacket. She paired the top with a black, sultry thong. While she concentrated on showing off her chest in the first image, the second picture of the two-photo set showcased her bottom.