Lindsey Pelas Dances Around In A Sports Bra In New Videos

Lindsey Pelas wowed her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram story update, in which she danced around while wearing a sports bra and tiny shorts. The blond bombshell shared the busty clips on Sunday, May 17.

Lindsey wore a black bra with a very deep V-neck that plunged almost to her midriff. The top seemed to criss-cross over her abdomen and sides. The extremely low-cut bra barely contained her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage. In fact, her chest threatened to spill out of the top, particularly as she moved around.

She paired the bra with white bicycle shorts that covered her lower midriff, her belly button peeking out. The shorts just brushed her upper thighs, showing off a hint of her tanned legs. Her hourglass figure and fit physique were on full display.

In the first video, Lindsey held the camera with one hand, stretching her arm out as far as possible so she could capture her full body in the clip. She looked at the lens with a playful look in her eyes, her stare never wavering. At first, she made the “rock n’ roll” sign with one hand, winking one eye and sticking out her tongue. She then blew the camera a kiss, puckering her pout, placing her hand to her lips, and waving it away. She gave the camera a giant grin, flashing her pearly white teeth.

She shook her hips back-and-forth and raised her hand up in celebration as she danced to Green Day’s “American Idiot,” which blasted in the background.

Lindsey used the “Halfway Dead” Instagram filter, which created a psychedelic background. Rainbow-colored lights flashed behind her, as eyeballs and other designs rolled across the screen.

In the second clip, she revealed that she’s getting ready to celebrate her birthday on Monday.

“Reporting to you live from my house,” Lindsey said. “I am getting ready — it’s my birthday celebration starting tomorrow. I’m packing, I’m cleaning. I’m excited!”

As she talked to the camera, she posed slightly, putting one hand on her hip and leaning into her shoulder.

Lindsey wore her tresses slicked back into an updo. Brunette strands interspersed with her blond locks, giving her hair a two-toned look.

She appeared to be fresh-faced, opting to let her natural beauty shine through.

As Lindsey Pelas fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently posts scantily clad photos and videos. One of her most recent clips featured her showing off her décolletage in a cut-out top.