Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Her Curves In A Blue Bikini Ahead Of Her Birthday

Lindsey's two-piece featured glittering embellishments.

Lindsey Pelas gifted her 9 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot bikini video on Sunday. While the weekend was coming to an end when she posted the video on her account, she revealed that she has a reason to be excited. According to the model’s caption, her birthday is just two days away, and she’s ready to get the party started.

Lindsey gave her fans a reason to start celebrating early with her steamy new ad for Bang Energy drink. The model was fittingly promoting the brand’s “Birthday Cake Bash” flavor as she flaunted her curvaceous figure in a tiny two-piece. The bathing suit featured a vivid blue tie-dye print that looked striking against the model’s tan skin.

Lindsey’s slide-style bikini top didn’t leave much of her ample assets to the imagination. Her cleavage was spilling out of the front of the garment’s ruched triangle cups, and she was also flashing a hint of underboob. The top featured a halter neck with thick straps that were embellished with jewel-encrusted hardware shaped like large curb chain links.

The model’s matching bottoms had metallic accents on their thick side straps, which Lindsey wore pulled up high on her curvy hips. The garment’s back had a high cut that exposed a teasing amount of her pert posterior.

Lindsey wore her long blond hair down and styled in loose waves. She appeared to be wearing eye shadow in an earthy color palette, along with dark eyeliner and mascara. It also looked like the model had applied brownish-pink lipstick on her plump pout.

At the beginning of her video, Lindsey was shown posing outside on a padded stool in front of a wooden privacy fence. Her backdrop also included a few leafy green trees. She later moved in front of a door, making it evident that her video was filmed on a patio.

Lindsey tugged on her bikini bottoms, touched her hair, and ran her hands over her body as she cast sultry looks at the camera.

Many of the model’s Instagram followers responded to her video by wishing her a happy early birthday, while others gushed over her appearance.

“You are the eighth wonder of the world my divine goddess,” proclaimed one ardent admirer.

“I can honestly say you get more beautiful as the days go by,” another fan wrote.

“Such great curves you have,” read a third response to her video.

Lindsey also mentioned her upcoming birthday in another sizzling social media upload that she shared last week. As reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a red string bikini top with a pair of overalls in a set of stunning snapshots.