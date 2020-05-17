Eric Trump Slammed For Suggesting Coronavirus Is A Democratic Hoax That Will ‘Magically Disappear’

Eric Trump is facing criticism for the controversial comments he made during his Saturday interview with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, Raw Story reported. During the discussion, Trump suggested that the coronavirus is a Democratic hoax to stop his father’s rallies. According to Trump, the COVID-19 crisis will “magically disappear” after the November election.

“There are 90K dead and climbing,” tweeted political consultant David Axelrod. “The entire WORLD is grappling with this pandemic. And @EricTrump thinks it’s all about keeping his dad from holding rallies?!?”

“[W]hy are funeral homes overwhelmed with deaths if this is a hoax?” asked radiologist and former Senate staffer Howard Forman. “Why are sympathy cards in such short supply? Is the entire world in on the hoax?”

“Among one of the most ignorant things ever said,” wrote CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart.

As reported by Axios, Kate Bedingfield, a spokesperson for Joe Biden‘s campaign, slammed Trump for suggesting the coronavirus is a political hoax as the pandemic ravages the country and leaves millions of workers jobless.

Despite the backlash, Trump appeared to double down on his comments in a Twitter response to pro-Trump video bloggers Diamond and Silk. In the tweet, Trump called the backlash “manufactured outrage,” and said the focus on coronavirus is an attempt to secure mail-in voting.

“The democrats are fine with lines outside Home Depot in states that they govern but are ‘outraged’ by the notion that people will be safe showing up at a public library or school to vote in November,” he wrote.

Thank you Eric Trump for telling the truth! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) May 17, 2020

As reported by The Daily Beast, Diamond and Silk were terminated from their previous positions on Fox News after promoting coronavirus conspiracy theories. In one appearance, Silk suggested that coronavirus was engineered and wondered if the World Health Organization (WHO) could deactivate the virus. In the same appearance, Diamond called for an investigation into morgues and funeral homes to confirm the spike in deaths driven by the virus. The last appearance the pair made on the network was on Trish Regan’s canceled show on Fox Business network. The network notably cut ties with Regan for pushing her own controversial coronavirus theories.

The network’s decision to distance itself from COVID-19 theories came amid a lawsuit filed by Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics on behalf of 74 professional journalists and journalism professors for its coverage of the pandemic.

As of Sunday evening, there are 1.51 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and 89,754 deaths.