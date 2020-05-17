‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Suns In The Tiniest Black Bikini Top

Social media star Paige Spiranac offered her 2.5 million Instagram fans a weekend treat by posting a picture of herself sunning the tiniest black bikini top imaginable. Spiranac first found fame thanks to her sizzling golfing pictures, which earned the title the “OG Insta Golf Girl.”

Spiranac’s latest update offered a close up shot of the pro-athlete. She wore a very tiny black bikini top that struggled to preserve her modesty. The top was a classic triangle cut, with spaghetti straps and a deep neckline that made sure to expertly flaunt her décolletage.

Spiranac’s blond locks were styled into relaxed waves, and appeared to be slightly windswept as she relaxed outside in the sun. Behind her was a striped parasol, in addition to glimpses of greenery, a Spanish colonial style home, and the bright blue sky.

Spiranac added to the sultriness of the shot with a what appeared to be a muted smokey eye, blush, and a matte rose lip color. She wore no accessories, making sure to keep the center of attention on her killer figure.

Fans went wild over the sultry new update, awarding the picture over a quarter of a million likes in addition to more than 8,500 comments.

“After seeing this picture…not sure if I can function right now,” joked one awestruck fan.

“I’m moving to Scottsdale,” added a second fan, along with the perfection hand emoji. Scottsdale is known to be Spiranac’s home base.

“So pretty,” raved a third, adding the heart-eye face emoji.

However, there was one particularly popular comment that was repeated over and over again. In the caption, Spiranac had asked her followers how their Saturdays were going. Hundreds of fans took the opportunity to answer some variation of “better now.”

This is not the first time that Spiranac has modeled revealing swimwear. In fact, she even modeled for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, despite receiving backlash about sexualizing women’s golf.

“Even though being in the SI Swimsuit Issue has always been a dream of mine it would be a lie to say that I didn’t think about what the response might be,” she said in an interview with the magazine at the time.

“I mean I wear leggings and people say that the way I’m dressed is inappropriate! But in the end… you can’t let negativity hold you back from living your life!​”

That said, a majority of pictures on her feed show the pro athlete is more golf friendly attire. For example, one recent picture showed the golfer in a mini skirt and braided pigtails, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.