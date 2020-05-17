Kim Kardashian Poses In A Bra & Stockings In Her Closet

Kim Kardashian wore nothing but a bra and a pair of stockings in her latest Instagram share, which she posted on Sunday, May 17.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked straight ahead at the camera in the sizzling snapshot. She seemed to wear a serious look on her face, her mouth closed, her lips forming a straight line.

Kim was in the entryway of her closet. She was flanked by two large mirrors that reflected racks of both bright and dark clothing, including several pieces on the floor.

She stood tall, her shoulders back. Her arms hung down on either side of her body, one hand curving around her hip, the other resting on the front of her thigh.

Kim wore a revealing black bra that showcased her buxom bust and ample cleavage. The top was held up by two straps that wrapped around her shoulders. It featured two triangle-shaped cups.

She paired the bra with sheer, black tights that cinched at the waist, showcasing her tanned and toned midriff. The stockings hugged her every curve and flaunted her famous hourglass figure and fit physique. It looked as if she completed the look with pointed black heels.

In the caption of the post, she revealed she was doing a fitting for her Skims shapewear line, tagging the brand in the photo.

Kim’s black hair was parted in the middle. Her tresses were slicked back behind her ears and styled into a low updo.

As for her makeup, her dark brows seemed to be groomed and shaped. They arched over her honey brown eyes, which appeared to be rimmed with kohl liner. Her cheekbones looked contoured and brushed with bronzer. Her plump pout seemed to be filled in with a dusty rose lipstick.

The reality star’s 170.6 million followers were all about her latest look, and flocked to the comments section of the picture to tell her so.

“Damn,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with a flame and heart-eye emoji. “Hot as hell.”

“Give me your body!!!” another exclaimed, including several heart-eye emoji.

“Wow,” said a third follower in awe.

“You are unreal so gorgeous,” complimented a fourth social media user, adding multiple pink hearts.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up more than 1.6 million likes and over 7,000 comments.

As Kim Kardashian fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the multi-millionaire frequently shares photos of herself wearing pieces from her Skims collection. Mostly recently, she posted an image of herself rocking a nude bra-and-panty set from the collection.