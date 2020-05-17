Hannah Brown Slammed For Allegedly Using The ‘N-Word’

Hannah Brown denies that she used the 'n-word' while singing during an Instagram live session.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown has found herself in some hot water after she has been accused of saying the ‘n-word’ during an Instagram live session on May 16. Brown was stumbling over the words of rapper DaBaby’s song Rockstar when it appeared she said the derogatory word which is included in the lyrics, according to Yahoo! News.

Brown did not seem to notice that she’d let the slur slip out and seemed confused when some of those viewing her live session began to call her out on it. She initially denied saying it, questioning if it had actually been her brother Patrick.

“I did? I’m so sorry…I don’t think…Maybe it was Patrick,” she said.

Fans were not satisfied with her response and pressed her to issue a proper apology. She then seemed to try to stand up for herself by acknowledging she could not convince people to change their opinion of her.

“I really don’t think I said that word, I don’t think I said that word, but now I’m like, oh god. I’d never use that word. I’ve never called anybody that. We don’t say that word…So, you know what, I’m going to stay here, and y’all can think I said whatever I did or think I’m something I’m not, but I’m not that.”

She later apologized again, noting that if the derogatory word had slipped out, it was only because she was singing the lyrics without considering what she was really saying.

“Even if I did accidentally say it, I’m very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking,” she said.

Many social media users did not find her apology sincere and the clip of her singing soon began circulating through social media. Some people seemed to have varying opinions regarding the issue, noting that she had been drinking at the time of the Instagram live. Still others said that this was no excuse for her to ever utter a word that comes with so much hate.

The former reality television star has yet to issue any sort of followup comment or apology since the backlash began.

