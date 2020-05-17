Walt Disney World Advises Guests They Assume All Risks Related To COVID-19 By Visiting

This week, Walt Disney World is beginning its phased reopening process, and it is letting guests know that not all liability is falling on their shoulders. After being closed for more than two months, Disney Springs will begin reopening individual stores and restaurants, but the threat of COVID-19 remains. In light of that, Disney is letting guests know that they are assuming responsibility for all risks if they choose to visit their property.

On Wednesday, May 20, Disney Springs is allowing third-party vendors to open their locations for guests. There will be strict health guidelines and limitations in place for the well-being of all guests and cast members, but Disney is making sure that they aren’t held responsible for issues that may arise.

The official website of Walt Disney World has updated to include a disclaimer that has guests assuming all risks due to coronavirus exposure.

“An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

There has not yet been a date revealed for the reopening of the resort hotels or theme parks of Walt Disney World.

Danny Cox

This week, the Disney Parks Blog reported that some Disney-owned and -operated venues would reopen on May 27.

Disney has put new safety measures in place with the phased reopening of its shopping and entertainment district. Based on the guidance of the CDC, government agencies, and other health officials, all who visit must adhere to the new measures and operational changes.

Disney Springs will limit parking to just two of its garages and will not have any surface parking available. Upon entering the shopping and dining area, guests will have their temperatures taken and will be required to wear appropriate face coverings at all times.

As Walt Disney World prepares to welcome guests back onto its property, they are making sure to cover all their bases. The new disclaimer on their website lets everyone know they are implementing safety measures, but there will still be risks involved.

Disneyland has not yet updated its site with this new disclaimer, as there is no reopening date for its parks or Downtown Disney shopping district.