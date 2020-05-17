Daisy Keech Shows Off Voluptuous Chest And Rock-Hard Abs In Sizzling New Instagram Post

American internet sensation Daisy Keech captivated followers on social media after she shared a revealing new snapshot of herself on Sunday, May 17. The blond bombshell posted the image to her Instagram account for her 4.3 million followers, and it caught the attention of many shortly after going live.

The 20-year-old model soaked up the sun as she was photographed outdoors, on what appeared to be a park trail. Daisy took center stage as she posed for the camera face front with her hands up to her head. She exuded an indifferent, yet sexy vibe as she pouted and directed her gaze straight towards the lens.

Her long blond hair, which featured highlights, was styled in a messy bun, while some side bands framed her face. Furthermore, she appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup for the image, elevating her natural beauty. The application looked to include foundation, bronzer, highlighter, a light-pink lipstick, and sculpted eyebrows. Still, it was her famous figure that stole the show, as she flaunted it with an athletic-but-revealing ensemble.

Up top, Daisy sported a black top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as she went braless underneath. The top further hugged Daisy’s full-figured assets as its plunging neckline exposed a bit of cleavage. The garment also helped to display Daisy’s toned and flat midriff as it was quite cropped.

Daisy paired the top with a pair of Calvin Klein sweatpants. The pants were loose on the model, though they still highlighted her curvaceous hips and drew attention to her slim core.

Daisy did not include a geotag in the post, leaving her location a mystery. However, in the post’s caption, she shared an anecdote with her followers about her sweatpants.

The image was met with instant approval and support from the model’s fans, amassing more than 149,000 likes in just the first 45 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 800 followers took to the comments sections to vocalize their thoughts and praise on her beauty, her outfit, and her figure.

“You are such an inspiring person,” one user commented.

“You’re absolutely perfect,” a second user added.

“Wow hottie,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Cutie,” a fourth fan asserted.

Daisy has shared several smoking-hot snapshots with her followers on social media this past week. On May 15, she set fans off after posting an image of herself in a skimpy bikini that flaunted her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. That post has accumulated more than 600,000 likes so far.