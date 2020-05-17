Katie Bell Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Lingerie On Instagram

Katie Bell has been keeping up her usual stream of sultry lingerie pics on her Instagram page to the delight of her 2 million followers. In her newest update from today, she posted a sizzling snap of herself in a sexy lingerie set that put her curves on show.

Her bra was brown with bright yellow and pink accents throughout. It was tiny, and the fabric hugged the sides of her chest, making her cleavage hard to miss. The edges of the bra were scalloped and added a flirty vibe to her look. Moreover, her matching bottoms appeared to be a thong, with a low waistline and straps that rested high on her hips. Her toned midriff and curvy hips were on full show.

Katie stood facing the camera straight-on and tugged at the sides of her bottoms. She pursed her lips in a sultry manner and looked directly at the camera. Her hair was worn down in her usual style and brushed in front of her shoulders.

She was photographed in low light conditions in front of a half-blue and half-yellow wall. Her figure was lit up by natural lighting but her face was mostly left in the shadows. Therefore, it was hard to discern her makeup application, although she seemed to be rocking glossy, light pink lipstick.

Katie wore a few accessories, including a bracelet on her left wrist and a ring.

She tagged an account called @nauvion, and their page so far only has one post of Katie in lingerie.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to rave about her newest share. It’s gaining a lot of traction, as it’s received over 22,400 likes in the first 15 minutes since it went live.

“Can someone please get me some cold water?! The temperature is rising fast! GORGEOUS! @katiebellofficial,” raved a social media user.

“Your body is stunning and is always appreciated,” expressed a second admirer.

“Prettiest girl in the whole wide world @katiebellofficial,” gushed a third follower.

“This caption is ITTT YES,” exclaimed another supporter.

In addition, she posted another photo series a couple of days ago that was also eye-catching. She wore a red robe that fell down her shoulders as she teased her fans with a couple of sexy poses. In the first image, she turned her back to the camera and held her hand to her chest. In the next picture, Katie hugged herself and leaned forward, with her chest partially showing.