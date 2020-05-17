Addison Rae Easterling Beams In Golden Hour Selfie

Addison Rae Easterling took advantage of the California sun for some stunning photos.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling stunned in her recent Instagram photos taken at golden hour. Just before sunset, Addison posed outside to enjoy the warm Los Angeles weather and take some high quality selfies, the sun shining down on her creating a warm glow. The photos, which were posted on Sunday, May 17, quickly gained lots of traction online.

The post contained two photos, each featuring a different angle. In the first photo, Addison looked over her shoulder at the camera, a wide smile visible on her face. The 19-year-old showed off her flawless tan skin and appeared to be wearing black mascara, a neutral lipstick and just a slight bit of rosy blush to illuminate her cheeks.

The social media sensation accessorized with a gold necklace and gold hoop earrings. She wore a light-washed, denim off the shoulder top that exposed her back and let her long brown hair flow down naturally in loose waves.

The second photo was taken from a lower angle. Addison cocked her head back while laughing, her hair blowing in the wind. A bright blue sky with puffy clouds made for the ultimate picturesque background.

As is typical for the social media personality, her post racked in many likes in a short period of time. It hit 1 million only an hour after it was posted. Addison boasts a whopping 16.5 million on the platform overall as well as an incredible 40.8 million followers on TikTok. She is infamous for her dancing videos that often spark online dance challenges.

Her many fans flocked to the comment section of her post to gush over her good looks and compliment her on her dancing skills.

“Golden girl with golden heart,” one person remarked.

“You are the star of TikTok, one of a kind,” another person complimented her.

Other social media users were astounded by the sheer volume of likes and comments that Addison’s posts got in such a short amount of time.

“Over 7000 comments in 10 minutes… I could never,” one shocked person wrote.

It appears that Addison’s social media fame is only just beginning as she continues to grow in popularity online and in followers. However, the journey to quick fame hasn’t always been easy for her. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she has been the victim of online bullying in recent months, with some people calling her out for gaining weight and calling her rude names. She later responded to the criticism by saying she wouldn’t let these comments affect how she viewed her self worth.