Brian Austin Green Shares Cryptic Message After Wife Megan Fox Is Seen With Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green took to his Instagram page on Saturday night to pen a cryptic message that seemed to allude that his wife Megan Fox is getting restless in their marriage.

According to E! News, rumors that Green and Fox might be headed toward a divorce first sparked in April when the former Beverly Hills 90210 actor was spotted without his wedding band. Not only that, but the married couple has not been photographed together in a while. Recent photographs of Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly hanging out together have seemingly added fuel to the fire.

In his Instagram post, Green wrote about butterflies beginning to “feel smothered” after sticking with one flower for a long time. Eventually, he noted, they will seek to explore the rest of the world in search of new experiences. He shared the caption alongside a photograph of a butterfly perched on a purple flower.

Many fans deduced that the 46-year-old actor was alluding to his wife with his metaphor since she has a tattoo of a butterfly quote that reads, “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies.”

The article reported that Green’s social media post was shared just hours after the Jennifer’s Body actress was seen hanging out with the 30-year-old rapper.

Green’s Instagram share garnered a lot of attention from his fans, even his former 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty liked his post. Dozens of his followers took to the comments section to ask about his marriage or to offer him support.

“Much respect for the thoughtful post. You are a class act,” said one person.

TMZ shared multiple pictures of Fox and Kelly in his car after they allegedly grabbed coffee and food together. The outlet indicated that they appeared to be casual and friendly with one another. TMZ also reported that along with Green, Fox has also been seen in public without her wedding ring.

E! News previously quoted a source reportedly close to the couple said the two are living apart amid the coronavirus pandemic but do not plan to file for divorce right now.

If Fox and Green do announce a formal split, it would hardly be the first time. In 2009, they called off their engagement, but then reconciled and got married a year later. Fox then filed for divorce in 2015.

Shortly after, the actress stepped out with a baby bump, and their relationship appeared to get back on track. They have three children together, Bodhi, 4, Journey, 3, and Noah, 7.