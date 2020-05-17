Chloe X Halle Stun In Flashy Bodysuits For ‘Do It’ TikTok Challenge

Chloe and Halle Bailey created a dance challenge for their new hit song.

R&B duo Chloe X Halle created a TikTok dance challenge for their latest single, “Do It.” The singers’ fun and flirty choreography proved to be a big hit on Instagram, and the chic bodysuits that sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey wore in their video also got a lot of love.

For their short dance routine, Halle rocked a sleek black bodysuit with long sleeves, a high neckline, and low-cut leg openings. At first glance, the form-fitting garment looked like it featured large cut outs on the bodice and sleeves, creating a striped effect. However, no visible pieces of fabric connected the black segments together, so sheer material had likely been used to create the illusion that they were separate pieces. When Halle began dancing, this revealed that the segment of black fabric on her chest was actually a bib shape that left her sides completely exposed.

Halle wore her long braids down, while her older sister wore hers pulled back. Chloe’s bold bodysuit featured a monochromatic color scheme with a white mock neck and sleeves. The sides were also white, while the front of the garment was solid black from the collarbone down. An asymmetrical cut out at the top of the bodysuit added even more visual interest to the look.

Chloe and Halle both wore gray athletic shoes for their performance, and they stood in front of a solid black wall. They kicked things off by moving their shoulders up and down while they walked in place, barely lifting their feet up off the floor. Next, they lifted their elbows out to the sides and made fists in the middle of their chests. They briefly moved their arms from side-to-side. At the same time, they slightly bent their knees and moved them from side-to-side with their legs pressed together.

The sisters then jumped their legs apart, swaying their hips as they performed a number of sassy arm movements, including some finger wagging and a lasso move. Their performance ended when they turned to the side, leaned forward, and did a slow body roll.

Since it was initially posted, Chloe X Halle’s video has racked up over 440,000 likes and thousands of comments. Many of their fans let them know that they absolutely adored their outfits.

“It’s the bodysuits for me,” wrote Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, who added two heart-eye emoji to her comment.

“Bodies, outfits, vocals…the black girl magic is next level,” read another response to the video.

“Can we get info on the BAWDY suits please?!” Another fan begged.

A few fans also noted that Halle’s hair looks slightly red in the video, which could be a sign that she’s preparing for her role in the live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

“Do I spot lightened locs?! Could we be getting ready for The Little Mermaid?!” one admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe X Halle recently released the official music video for “Do It.” It also features the sisters dancing in stylish bodysuits.