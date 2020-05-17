Devin Brugman Flaunts Voluptuous Assets And Curvy Hips As She Poses In Bed

American influencer Devin Brugman turned the heat up on on social media feeds around the world on Sunday, May 17, after she shared a sexy slideshow starring herself. The California-born bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 1.3 million followers, and it demanded the attention of thousands within minutes of going live.

The 29-year-old — who is most famously known for modeling lingerie on social media — was photographed inside of her bedroom for the series, which consisted of three photos. Devin took center stage as she snapped herself, likely with her phone, on top of her bed, exuding both seductive and sultry vibes.

In the first snapshot, she laid on her back, sporting a shy smile as she stared at the camera. Meanwhile, in the second snapshot, she laid out on her side, this time pouting. The third snapshot simply displayed her bed.

She wore her long brunette locks naturally straight as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders onto her pillow. Furthermore, Devin did not wear any makeup in the series, opting to show off her natural beauty. Though she did appear to be rocking some pink lipgloss. Regardless, it was her enviable figure that captivated followers, as she showed off her body in a two-piece ensemble.

Up top, Devin rocked a pearl-colored top akin to a bralette, that featured two thin straps which went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her full-figured chest. Furthermore, the top’s plunging neckline exposed more than an eyeful of cleavage, meanwhile, it’s cropped hemline displayed Devin’s chiseled midriff.

Devin paired the top with a pair of matching shorts that were equally as revealing. The bottoms, which were skintight, had no trouble showing off the model’s curvaceous hips and pert derriere. Additionally, their high-waisted design further drew eyes to Devin’s slim core.

Devin did not include a geotag in the post, but was likely photographed in her residence. She further revealed in the post that the outfit was designed by Skims, a loungewear company founded by Kim Kardashian West. Meanwhile, in the caption, she told fans that Sundays are for hanging out in bed “all day.”

The slideshow quickly received a great deal of support from fans, amassing more than 11,000 likes in just the first 50 minutes after going live. An additional 105 followers also headed down to the comments section to relay their thoughts on the model, her figure, and her outfit.

“So dreamy,” one user commented.

“Beautiful,” a second fan added.

Devin has shared several sexy snapshots of herself on social media this past week. On May 15, she wowed fans after sporting a skintight top and jeans that flaunted her killer curves, per The Inquisitr. The post has earned more than 15,000 likes so far.