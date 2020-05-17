Caitlyn Jenner Is Reportedly Still ‘Very Close’ To Daughters Kendall And Kylie Despite Quarantine

Caitlyn Jenner‘s relationship with her youngest daughters — Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22 — reportedly hasn’t changed while they’ve been social distancing.

The former Olympian and her famous offspring have been quarantined in different parts of Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although they’re unable to physically spend time together, Caitlyn reportedly makes sure she keeps in touch with her children as often as possible. According to Hollywood Life, the three of them continue to remain close and connect with each other in virtual ways.

“Caitlyn talks to Kendall and Kylie all of the time. Even before quarantine, they would FaceTime multiple times a day, the quarantine hasn’t changed that,” a source shared with the publication. “Caitlyn calls them but the girls call her a lot, too. They are very, very close and supportive. Kendall and Caitlyn share a love of cars and Kylie talks to her dad often about her real estate investments and business endeavors. They talk every day and often times it’s multiple times a day. Caitlyn also talks a lot to Kim.”

After learning that Kylie bought a $36.5 million home last month, Caitlyn was reportedly “very proud” of her. She had been consulting with Kylie about investing her money wisely and thought buying another home would be a great start. Kylie is supposedly financially savvy thanks to her dad’s advice throughout childhood and as she transitioned into adulthood. Caitlyn has often advised Kylie to prepare for her and daughter Stormi Webster’s futures.

Kendall and Kylie are the only children Caitlyn had during her marriage to Kris Jenner. Although she divorced Kris in 2013, Caitlyn remained available for her daughters. Both Kylie and Kendall supported Caitlyn when she came out as transgender in 2015. Caitlyn has said she and Kylie became closer when she transitioned, and they swap fashion and beauty ideas with each other.

Caitlyn also has four other biological children from her previous relationships — sons Burt, Brody and Brandon, and daughter Cassandra. She recently shared during her November 2019 appearance on I’m a Celebrity…Get me out of Here! that it’s difficult for her to keep up with all of her kids due to their demanding schedules.

According to Hello! magazine, Caitlyn said that while all of her children were supportive of her transition when she first told them, she sometimes fears that the decision caused them to not come around as much as they once did. She also said she is aware that many of them have their own families and careers to think about and doesn’t always take their absence personally. Although they didn’t appear on the game show, both Kendall and Kylie fully supported their dad’s appearance on social media.