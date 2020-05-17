Laurence Bédard Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Underwear

On Sunday, May 17, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 26-year-old posing in a living room. She stood in between a window with a sheer white curtain and a gray couch. Hanging wall art and numerous lamps can be seen in the background.

Laurence faced away from the photographer and bent one of her knees, as she raked her fingers through her hair. The Instagram star looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

She sizzled in a black bra and a pair of matching thong underwear from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The revealing lingerie put Laurence’s pert derriere on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Laurence kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The brunette bombshell wore her hair down in a slightly tousled style and appeared to have on a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle applications seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her followers a “Happy Sunday.” Laurence, who is an ambassador for Fashion Nova, also provided additional advertisement for the company.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 30,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You have such a great smile and very pretty eyes,” gushed a fan.

“You look absolutely amazing in that black lingerie,” added a different devotee.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” remarked another follower.

“That is one hot sexy picture,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of fire and pink heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a figure-hugging dress. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.