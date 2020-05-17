Marona Tanner Shares Leggy & Glamorous Picture Of Herself Wearing A Black Maxi Dress

Marona Tanner took to her Instagram page on Sunday morning and treated her 523,600 followers to a sultry new pic.

For the photograph, the model wore a black maxi dress and modeled the gown by perching on the edge of a charcoal couch with her spectacular legs extended forward. The formal dress draped across her statuesque silhouette, with the train pooling on the wooden floor beneath the sofa.

From her seated position, the stunner extended her shapely legs in front of her to ensure the camera snapped her gold high heels. The attached silver straps coiled snake-like around her calves, coming to a stop just below her knees.

Marona seductively tugged on a thick lock of her hair while her opposing hand rested on the cushion beside her. Aside from her long legs, she showcased her toned thighs and smooth shoulders.

To complement her elegant attire, Marona wore a full face of makeup. The application included a bright red lip and what appeared to be winged eyeliner. It seemed like she may have dusted highlighter and bronzer across her cheekbones to accentuate her facial features. She left her dark hair down, allowing her long locks to cascade down her backside. Her blunt bangs settled along her browline.

Her chic dress and heels made enough of a glamorous statement that she appeared to skip overdoing it with accessories.

Marona’s geotag did not indicate the location where the photograph was taken, but it appeared to be in a house or an apartment. A sheer curtain hung in front of the wide window behind her with color-coordinated drapes framing the edges.

In her caption, Marona gushed over her dress from Azura Runway and added a string hashtag descriptors. Within two hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 10,700 likes. Her loyal admirers took to her comments section to leave over 500 messages, the majority of which praised her stylish ensemble.

“You look like an Egyptian goddess,” raved one fan.

“Stunning dress and a far more stunning woman…” another person chimed in.

“Everything about this look is so dope. From the dress, the dark hair, sexy lace up heels and lots of legs. Honestly, you’re absolutely ravishing,” gushed a third devotee.

“Beautiful lady with super gorgeous legs,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote.

On May 5, Marona showed off her chiseled abs by wearing a tan cutout dress. She paired her outfit with what seemed to be thigh-high boots and captioned her photo, “summer vibes.”