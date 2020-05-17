Bethany Lily April Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Tiny Bra And Panty Set

British bombshell Bethany Lily April certainly captured the attention of plenty of fans on social media after she posted a number of revealing snapshots of herself on Sunday, May 17. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the update with her 2.8 million followers, and it instantly became a hit.

The 23-year-old model was photographed inside of her bedroom in two different poses for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Bethany exuded a sexy vibe and took center stage as she posed on top of her bed. In the first snapshot, she faced the camera from her front, pushing out her chest as she pursed her lips and stared out into the distant in front of her. Meanwhile, in the second snapshot, she laid on the bed on her side as she directed her gaze towards the lens.

Her long blond hair did not appear to be styled as it was pulled away from her face, cascading down her back and over her shoulders, in slight, natural-looking waves. Furthermore, Bethany looked to be sporting a full face of makeup that emphasized her natural beauty. The application appeared to include foundation, blush, bronzer, a light pink lipstick, filled-in eyebrows, eyeshadow, and eyeliner. Still, it was her enviable figure that stole the show, as she flaunted her killer curves in a two-piece bra-and-panty set.

The bra, which featured the word “angel” on it, was powder blue and was designed with two thin straps that went over Bethany’s shoulders. The undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it flaunted her voluptuous assets and exposed a large amount of cleavage.

The model paired the top with a matching pair of panties that also did not provide much coverage, highlighting her curvaceous hips and drawing attention to her flat core.

Bethany appeared to be photographed inside of her residence, though she did not include a geotag in the post. In the caption, she engaged with her followers, asking them what “three habits” would help enhance their lives.

The series was met with a great deal of support almost instantly, amassing more than 22,000 likes in just the first 40 minutes after going live. Furthermore, more than 600 fans also headed to the comments section to relay their thoughts on the model’s figure, and undergarments.

“You are so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous darling,” a second follower added.

“The most stunning woman on the planet,” a third fan proclaimed.

“So perfect,” a fourth individual asserted.

Bethany has shared a number of sizzling snapshots this past week on Instagram. On May 15, she stunned fans after she posted a series of images of herself in an extremely revealing bodysuit, per The Inquisitr.