‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Fans Say Goodbye To More Characters

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that there will be plenty of changes ahead for the soap, and fans will be forced to say goodbye to some interesting characters.

According to Soap Opera Network, the soap will bid farewell to Evan Frears (Brock Kelly) this week. Evan has officially been found guilty for the murder of Jordan Ridgeway (Chishell Stause), and he is now behind bars where he belongs.

His final scenes will be at the jail when Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) comes to confront him and get a bit of closure about their odd relationship. At one point in time, Sonny and Evan were very close. They even had a budding romance while Will Horton (Chandler Massey) was in jail.

However, all of that changed when Will was released and Evan was revealed to be the person who killed Jordan. He was also discovered to be the biological father of Jordan’s son, David, and even kidnapped the little boy.

Fans will also be seeing the last of Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), at least for now. Rex showed up in Paris when Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) had a breakdown and kidnapped Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) baby daughter, Rachel.

Rex tried to help Sarah during the difficult time in her life, even reminding her of how much they used to love each other when they were engaged to be married. Rex ended up being the reason why Kristen was reunited with her baby girl. Now that his arc is over, it will be interesting to see if he will pop up again in Salem in the near future.

Meanwhile, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux’s (Kate Mansi) son, Thomas DiMera, will be looking a bit different this week.

4-year-old actor Cary Christopher has officially taken over the role of the couple’s oldest child. He already has a number of acting credits to his name, including roles on the VUDU series Mr. Mom, time on Fuller House and episodes of 9-1-1.

Cary has taken over the role from young actor Asher Morrissette, who played the character until 2019. He’ll likely share some screen time with his fictional mother as Mansi’s time on the show is also coming to an end.

Days of Our Lives fans will see the actress will have her last scenes later this month as the character of Abigail heads out of Salem to get help for her mental health issues.