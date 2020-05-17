Eriana Blanco Flaunts Bare Booty In Blue Thong Bikini

Eriana Blanco has been sharing lots of incredible bikini snaps with her Instagram followers as of late, and she continued the trend with a new, two-part photo series that she posted yesterday. She wore a flirty blue bikini for the occasion and showed off her bare booty in the first image.

The model posed by the sliding glass doors to an outdoor patio. She stood with her back to the camera as she propped her left leg forward and placed her hands in front of her midriff. She looked over her left shoulder, wearing a big pout as she pursed her lips.

Eriana’s bikini bottoms stole the show. They were blue with horizontal details, a thong cut in the back, and ruffled accents on her hips. Her curvy derrière was on full show and a bit of sideboob also peeked through.

She wore her hair down in a middle part and brushed her locks behind her shoulders. It looked like the photo was taken on a windy day as her hair blew slightly in the air.

In addition, Eriana’s makeup application added to the sultry vibes as she seemingly sported lots of mascara, black liner on her lower lids, and light pink lipstick.

Behind her was a view of the city on a sunny day with large, white clouds in the sky.

The model also shared a second image that gave her fans a good look at her ensemble from the front. Her bikini top had thick straps, a low neckline, and ruffles at the bottom. Her necklaces were also in view for the first time, and she wore a couple chains with small charms.

The post has been liked over 48,900 times.

“Your eyes are mesmerizing. The longer I look into them the more entranced by your beauty I become. Simply gorgeous,” raved a devotee.

“Wow! Super cute,” gushed a second supporter.

“Great color for you 10 definitely,” declared a third follower.

“10. You are extremely graceful and sexy!” exclaimed another admirer.

The stunner showed off her physique in another bikini photo series from May 8, that time opting for a purple snakeskin-print ensemble. Her bikini top was strapless with a cutout in the center, and its tiny fit left her cleavage on show. Her matching bottoms had a high waistline and leg cut. She posed on the floor in front of large windows with a sweeping view of the city. The tag noted that her look was from Fashion Nova.