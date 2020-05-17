Khloe Kardashian Was Unbothered After Ex French Montana Flirted With Kourtney On Instagram, Report Claims

Khloe Kardashian was reportedly not upset with French Montana after his Instagram comment about her sister, Kourtney.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Kourtney posted a steamy photo on her feed on Friday, May 15. The photo showed the mother of three wearing a revealing floral swimsuit top. Her hair was also soaking wet in the makeup-free selfie.

Although Kourtney received more than 1 million likes and over 18,000 comments on the post, one particular remark stood out. According to Hollywood Life, French added a flirty message under her photo. The rapper wrote “Owwwwwww ratataaa,” which drew over 100 replies. Many of Kourt’s fans were shocked that one of Khloe’s exes would share his affection for the post in such a public way.

A source reported to the outlet that Khloe saw French’s comment and the replies that followed. Although her fans were concerned for her, Khloe reportedly was unbothered by French’s gesture. After they decided to end their short romance, Kourtney and French reportedly remained close. Their flirty banter with one another is allegedly a part of the friendship as well.

“Khloe and French haven’t been romantic for so long. Everyone’s completely moved on. Him leaving a friendly little comment is harmless and meaningless,” the insider claimed. “Despite rumors, Kourtney and French never dated but they think it’s funny people think they did. They’re both flirty people, but Kourtney never would do that.”

Additionally, Khloe, French and Kourtney all found the comment he made humorous. Kourtney and French reportedly speak to each other on the phone often and have hung out together several times. Last year, French was in attendance for Kourtney’s 40th birthday bash. Khloe also occasionally talks to French and considers him to be a close friend.

French and Khloe dated in 2014 following her divorce from Lamar Odom. After their initial breakup in September 2014, they briefly reconnected. However, they decided to call it quits for good that December. Even though they’re not planning to rekindle their romance, French reflected on their time together with Haute Living. He admitted the love between them was real, which was why they decided to remain in each other’s lives after breaking up.

“There was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from,” French said. “Friendship after a relationship is something that’s really hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”

In addition to French being an ex of her sister’s, Kourtney is reportedly not interested in dating at the moment. She’s had several public relationships, including her long-term romance with the father of her children, Scott Disick. The last suitor the Poosh founder was seen with was her ex-boyfriend and former model, Younes Bendjima.