Hannah Godwin Soaks Up The Rays In A Leopard-Print Bikini At Her ‘Driveway Beach’

Hannah Godwin was apparently making the most of the nice weather during quarantine by enjoying a makeshift “beach” on her driveway. Yesterday, she posted a new Instagram photo of herself lounging in a tiny leopard-print bikini, and her update proved to be very popular, receiving over 142,000 likes so far.

The Bachelor in Paradise star sat on a light gray towel in the middle of a slanted driveway. She sat up with her hands on either side of her body and extended her legs, her knees bent. She tilted her head to the side, her eyes partially shut, and gave a playful smile with her tongue sticking out.

Her bikini had a structured top with a bra-like style that allowed her to show off her cleavage. Her tiny bottoms had thick straps that rested high on her hips, and her toned abs were hard to miss.

Hannah wore her hair up in a messy ponytail with her bangs framing her face. A black scrunchie was visible, and she accessorized with earrings and a small charm necklace. Her makeup application was hard to discern, although it looked like she wore silver eyeshadow and pink lipstick. Her white pedicure also peeked through in the shot.

Behind her was a stretch of driveway with a wooden fence on the left side of the frame.

Her many admirers took to the comments section to rave about the share.

Dylan Barbour stopped by with a message, as he usually does for all of Hannah’s posts.

“Tag yourself I’m the recycling bin,” he joked, and his response received over 700 likes with many people taking part, including Hannah.

“@dylanbarbour I’m the unkept toenails,” she wrote.

Former co-star Katie Morton also added her two cents.

“@dylanbarbour I’m the bend in the towel,” she noted before quickly adding, “I take it back, I’m the iPhone shadow.”

Others commented on the backdrop.

“Lucky driveway,” declared another social media user.

“I wish.. if I did this in my driveway here in NY, the neighbors would be nosey as hell No privacy lol,” shared a follower.

The reality TV star posted another set of bikini pics on April 13, that time sharing three images of herself in a white bikini and an animal-print jacket. In the first photo, Hannah stood in the middle of an empty road and lifted her left hand slightly in the air. She stood facing the camera straight-on and gave a silly look with her tongue showing. She completed her outfit with a pair of strappy white sandals.