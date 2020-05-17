Kindly Myers Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cropped Kentucky Wildcats Jersey

On Sunday, May 17, American model Kindly Myers uploaded a tantalizing picture for her 1.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture was taken by the professional photographer Joel Flora at an undisclosed location. Kindly posed in front of a black backdrop. She seemed to be showing her support for the men’s basketball team at the University of Kentucky by wearing a cropped Wildcats jersey. She also sported a pair of blue underwear. The revealing ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. The Playboy model accessorized the sporty look with a belly button ring.

The Kentucky-native styled her luscious locks in a deep side part and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. In addition, her nails were manicured and painted a pearlescent white.

For the photo, the 34-year-old stood with her shoulders back, as she pulled on her underwear. She gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to her basketball jersey, and humorously stated that she wanted her “coach” to allow her to play in the game.

Many of Kindly’s followers flocked to the comments section to note that they had developed a sudden interest for the Wildcats.

“I just became a Kentucky fan,” wrote one commenter.

“Never been a [W]ildcat[s] fan before!” said another Instagram user.

Quite a few fans also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely love it! You are so beautiful!” gushed a fan.

“Beautiful picture you look so nice you are always sunshine,” added a different devotee.

Kindly has not yet responded to the comments. The provocative photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up over 10,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black lace bra. That post has been liked more than 18,000 times since it was shared.