Casey Costelloe Spotlights Her Sculpted Abs While Wearing A Pink Thong Bikini At The Beach

Casey Costelloe took to her Instagram account on Sunday morning to share a racy new video update with her fans. The model flaunted her sexy curves while revealing in the caption that she’s thinking about where she’ll travel to next.

Casey looked drop dead gorgeous in the video as she rocked a skimpy pink bikini. The tiny top boasted thin straps that put her lean arms and shoulders on display. The garment also clung to her chest and showcased her ample cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips and showed off her round booty and killer legs. However, it may have been Casey’s flat tummy and sculpted abs that stole the show. She accessorized the style with a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

In the clip, Casey posed in an array of positions, getting flirty for the camera as she showed off her modeling skills. She also got sweaty as she did a series of exercises on the beach and frolicked in the ocean. A clear, blue sky could be seen behind her in the video.

Casey wore her long, blond locks parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders. Later in the video, she pulled her hair back at the base of her head.

She also opted for a glowing makeup look. The application seemed to consist of defined brows and thick lashes, as well as black eyeliner and light eye shadow.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. The glam look appeared to be completed with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and light pink lipstick.

Casey’s 803,000-plus followers wasted no time sharing their love for the clip. The video was viewed more than 6,900 times within the first three hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also took to the comments section to leave nearly 130 messages during that time.

“Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous!” one follower declared.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous in that lovely bikini and beautiful body you have,” another gushed.

“Wow love the pink bikini babe,” a third person stated.

“Perfect,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her flash her gym-honed body in racy outfits online. She’s seen rocking tiny bathing suits, tight dresses, and sexy top on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently delighted her followers when she posed in a red string bikini. That snap has earned more than 11,000 likes and over 360 comments to date.