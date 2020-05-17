Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Age-Defying Physique In A Strapless Blue BIkini

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest snap, a throwback from when she spent some time at the Cheval Blanc Randheli resort in the Maldives. She showcased her age-defying physique in a strapless blue bikini from her own company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Elizabeth posed on a beach with a wide expanse of water visible behind her. The sky was a stunning lilac shade as the sun began to set, providing the perfect backdrop for Elizabeth’s toned body. She rocked a strapless blue bikini top that was a bandeau style, stretching across her chest and showing off just a hint of cleavage. The bikini top had three ruffled tiers that gave the swimsuit a flirtatious vibe, and Elizabeth showcased her toned arms and stomach as well.

She paired the top with simple bottoms that sat low on her hips. The bottoms featured ties on either side, and the vibrant blue hue looked stunning against Elizabeth’s sun-kissed skin. She posed with her hands by her side and her legs slightly spread, and though the photo was cropped just above her knees, there was still plenty of her incredible physique on display.

Elizabeth wore her long brunette locks down in an effortlessly tousled style, with her silky tresses cascading down her chest and shoulder and a few strands getting in front of her eyes. She parted her lips as she stared at the camera, and her beauty look was natural yet sultry. She appeared to have a subtle smoky eye that accentuated her piercing gaze, and a swipe of blush for a natural glow. Her lip color also appeared natural, a soft pink hue that looked stunning on her gorgeous features.

Elizabeth clarified in the caption of the post that the image was a throwback and that she was currently spending time in England. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 23,000 likes within just 47 minutes. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post received 481 comments.

“You are incredibly beautiful,” one fan commented.

“Ageless beauty!” another added, followed by a heart emoji and flame emoji.

“Looking sexy in my fave color,” one follower said, loving the vibrant blue hue on Elizabeth.

“Gorgeous as always!” yet another fan commented.

Elizabeth has been keeping her followers entertained during quarantine by sharing snaps documenting her time, as well as a few sexy throwbacks. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Elizabeth shared a throwback shot taken in which she looked glamorous in a red-hot garment with her brunette locks pulled into an up-do and topped with a tiara.