Alexina Graham Stuns In Lacy Red Lingerie In New Instagram Pic

Alexina Graham has been keeping her Instagram followers on their toes lately with a variety of eye-catching photos and videos, and in her latest share from today, she rocked a lacy red lingerie set. The picture was apparently taken during a Victoria’s Secret photo shoot, and she sizzled in the sexy ensemble.

The model stood with her right shoulder to the camera and tugged at her bottoms with both hands. She left her elbows bent behind her and gazed at the camera with a coy expression on her face.

Her bra featured sheer accents on the sides and her matching bottoms were high-waisted with a cutout on the front. They featured built-in garter belt clips that were left undone and the straps fell around her toned legs.

Alexina wore her hair down in a side part and her wavy locks were brushed behind her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared to include light eyeshadow with dark pink color under her brows, lots of blush, and pink lipstick. She accessorized simply with small, stud earrings and a silver ring on her right hand.

The backdrop was a muted dark gray tone that left the focus on her physique. The model’s toned abs and bare derrière were visible in the shot, and her skin glowed thanks to the bright lighting that flooded the space from the left side of the frame.

The geotag noted that she was in the United Kingdom.

Considering that quarantines are mostly ongoing in many parts of the world, it’s likely that this image was a throwback.

The update has been liked over 30,900 times so far with people leaving numerous compliments in the comments section.

“You are the most beautiful angel I’ve seen,” gushed a social media user.

“The red queen of insta,” declared a second admirer, likely referring not just to her ensemble but also to her hair color.

“YES alexina such a beautyyyyyy,” raved another follower.

“Damn… I had to remember to start breathing again,” joked a fan.

