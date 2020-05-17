Katelyn Runck Flaunts Cleavage And Chiseled Core In Tiny Denim Top

American influencer Katelyn Runck captivated plenty of her fans around the world on social media after she posted some sexy new content of herself on Sunday, May 17. The bombshell took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.1 million followers, and it caught their attention within minutes.

The North Dakota-born Instagram model was photographed outdoors on the streets on what appeared to be a sunny day. She soaked up the sun as she switched between a number of sultry poses for the slideshow, which consisted of two images and a video.

Katelyn exuded a seductive vibe in the first snapshot as she faced the camera, kept her eyes closed and pouted while her hands were raised up to her hair. She posed similarly in the second snap, but directed her strong gaze towards the lens. Meanwhile, in the video, she could be seen ruffling her hair and alternating between movements.

Her long brunette locks did not appear to be styled as they fell down her back and around her shoulders in messy waves. Furthermore, Katelyn appeared to rocking a full face of makeup that highlighted her natural features. The application looked to include foundation, bronzer, a nude lipstick, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, and eyeliner. It was her killer curves, however, that stood out in snapshots and video, as she flaunted them in a two-piece stylish ensemble.

Up top, the model sported a tiny denim top that featured short sleeves and ruffled edges. The jean garment left little to the imagination as it tightly hugged her full-figured assets, exposing an ample amount of cleavage. Also on full display was Katelyn’s chiseled midriff, as the top was quite cropped.

She paired the top with a matching denim skirt. The skirt featured a ruched design as it hugged her curvy figure, highlighting her hips and thighs. Furthermore, as the garment was high-waisted, it further drew attention to her slim core.

Katelyn indicated that she was photographed on Rodeo Drive, Los Angeles. Furthermore, in the caption, she revealed that the outfit was designed by Shein, an online clothing company. She also provided her followers with a discount code for the company’s website.

The series instantly received fans’ support and approval, amassing more than 8,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. An additional 500 fans also took to the comments section to praise Katelyn on her figure, and her outfit.

“So beautiful,” one social media user commented.

“Such a perfect style,” a second fan added.

“You are so fabulous,” a third admirer admitted.

The stunner has shared a number of sizzling posts on her Instagram this past week. On May 16, she sent fans into a frenzy after she sported a tiny black bikini that showed off her insane body, per The Inquisitr.