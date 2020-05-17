Gabrielle Union And Jessica Alba Open Up About Being Quarantined With Their Children

L.A.’s Finest stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba shared how they’ve handled staying at home with their kids for the past several weeks.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many families have been seeing more of each other lately. Both Union and Alba say the new changes have definitely affected their households in unique ways. In addition to juggling weekly work demands, the two actresses also have multiple children at home. Union has 1-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade, as well as her stepchildren Zaire, 18; Zaya, 12; and Xavier Wade, 6. As for Alba, she has three kids with her husband, Cash Warren — Honor, 11; Haven, 8; and Hayes, 2.

While they are often praised for their super-mom skills, Alba and Union shared with E! News that they find it difficult to have time for themselves. When asked if the actresses have their own space or room where they go for a break, Alba said she hasn’t been able to because her little ones are never too far behind.

“I can’t escape them. They find me in bathrooms, in bathtubs, in corners, I can’t hide from them,” Alba said.

Union replied to the question and said she does find solace in some areas of her home. However, she admitted she has to make excuses in order for her to get an extended amount of time alone.

“For me, it’s the bathroom,” she said. “Thank god they respect the toilet. I go in there, I claim gastrointestinal issues. No one will ask follow-up questions about that. And then I milk it, sometimes for 20, 30, 45 minutes.”

Social media is one outlet the famous moms have been using to kill some time while under quarantine. Alba joined TikTok earlier this year and often posts content with her kids. The Honey actress credits her children as the only reason she joined the popular app. Since joining, Alba has gained 4.8 million followers and 26 million likes on the social media platform.

Union primarily uses Instagram to highlight her daughter’s hilarious antics. Earlier this week, she and Kaavia elated their fans when Union made her do the viral #FruitSnackChallenge. Because she’s never eaten a fruit snack, Union left Kaavia’s Bitsy’s snacks on the table, which Kaavia loves. As Union continued to keep the camera on Kaavia, fans could see the toddler immediately grab the snacks before her mom returned. Although she failed the challenge, Union said she wasn’t surprised that her daughter was anticipating eating her favorite treat.

“It was more of, how long could she wait?” Union joked. “She loves to eat. And she eats really anything.”

Alba and Union star in leading roles on L.A.’s Finest. The series was inspired by the Bad Boys film franchise, in which Union played Will Smith’s love interest. Both actresses will return for Season 2 of the show.