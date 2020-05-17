Allie Auton Shows Off Chiseled Body In Pink Bikini

Allie Auton has been flaunting her incredible body in scanty outfits on Instagram lately. In today’s post, the 23-year-old added a new snapshot, showing off her enviable curves in a pink two-piece bathing suit while posing at the beach on a beautiful sunny day.

In the photo, Allie was enjoying the sunshine at Mermaid Beach in Queensland, Australia. She sat on the fine, white sand with her legs spread. She looked straight into the camera with a smile on her face. She also tugged at the sides of her bottoms, seemingly teasing her fans. The warm sunlight illuminated her flawlessly tanned body, making her skin glow.

The Australian model rocked a sport-style bikini top. It featured a scoop neckline that offered a good view of her voluptuous cleavage. The tiny garment barely covered her breasts, and as a result, a glimpse of her underboob was seen. The sleeveless top also accentuated her lean arms.

She sported high-cut bikini bottoms that helped elongate her lean legs, and the color of her swimwear made her bronzed complexion pop.

To let her followers focus solely on her skimpy bikini, Allie ditched the accessories save for a skinny ring. Despite being at the beach, she wore a full face of makeup that enhanced her beauty. The application seemed to have included high-coverage foundation, well-defined eyebrows, eyeshadow, and black mascara. She also appeared to have added bronzer, a hint of blush, and highlighter. She completed her look by applying a nude lipstick.

In the caption, Allie described the beach as one of her favorite places. She shared that her bathing suit was from White Fox Boutique. She tagged the brand in both the caption and the photo, as well as the sister account, White Fox Swim.

Among her 577,000 Instagram followers, many were quick to comment on the sultry post. In less than a day of being live on the social media platform, the new share has received over 13,00 likes and more than 120 comments. Some fellow influencers and a lot of her fans flocked to the comments section and added compliments about her beautiful facial features and her killer physique.

“You are such an inspiration. I love everything about you,” wrote one of her followers.

Some of her admirers couldn’t help but rave about her chiseled abs.

“You look amazing! You inspire me daily. I aspire to have a body like yours,” gushed one fan.

“Best view of the day, I would say,” added a third social media user.