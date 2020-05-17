Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Incredible Curves In A Sexy Blue Lace Bodysuit

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins stunned her 946,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a tantalizing double Instagram update in which she rocked a sexy blue lace bodysuit. As she mentioned in the caption of the post, the photo was taken via a FaceTime photoshoot with photographer Margaret Pattillo.

Alexa posed in front of a solid white backdrop for the first snap, allowing her curves and the sexy blue bodysuit to be the focal points of the snap. While she tagged the photographer in the caption of the post and in the picture itself, she didn’t clarify where her bodysuit came from.

The top portion featured lace cups with delicate lace detailing along the edge. The cups showcased her ample assets to perfection, and revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Alexa’s long blond locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest in soft waves, obscuring the straps of the bodysuit.

The bodice hugged her slim waist and featured sheer mesh panels with lace going down the middle. The design accentuated her hourglass physique and showcased her toned body.

The bottom portion of the bodysuit featured high-cut legs that further emphasized her hourglass physique. Lace detailing along both sides added a feminine touch to the look, and several inches of her toned thighs were visible, though much of her legs were cropped out of the shot.

She posed with both hands raised above her head, one bent and the other straight, and gazed off into the distance. Her beauty look was minimal yet stunning, with what appeared to be a glossy nude hue on her lips and subtle brown eye makeup.

Alexa followed up the sizzling snap with a second slide showing off the same look, although in black-and-white for a more artistic vibe.

Alexa’s fans couldn’t get enough of the tempting FaceTime photoshoot, and the post racked up over 5,500 likes within just 39 minutes. The post also received 109 comments from Alexa’s eager fans within the same time span.

“Beautiful gorgeous and sexy,” one fan commented.

“Sexy sexy sexy blue is my favorite color,” another follower said, including a flame emoji in the comment.

“Stunning as usual!” one follower added.

“Body of a goddess,” another fan said, captivated by Alexa’s curves.

