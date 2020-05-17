Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Sticking With Her 20 Years After ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’

The pop superstar marks the 20th anniversary of her history-making album.

Britney Spears is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her album, Oops!…I Did it Again. The pop superstar, 38, took to Instagram to thank a mystery fan for a tribute made in honor of the milestone for her sophomore album, which was released on May 16, 2000.

The video montage featured clips of an 18-year-old Britney as she talked about her more “mature” follow-up to her 1999 debut, “Baby One More Time.” The compilation included snippets of the teen at the recording studio and at a photoshoot for her album spliced with an interview in which she described her then-new material as “incredible” and “amazing.” The superstar singer was also seen marveling over her newfound fame as she admitted that it was “weird” that her name was known all over the world.

Britney posted the tribute to Instagram along with a thank you to “whoever made this.” The Grammy-winning singer added that she nearly dropped her phone when she saw the tribute because she wasn’t expecting it.

“20 years since the Oops! album,” Britney captioned the video. “The anticipation and the butterflies I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded!!!! And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one lucky girl. God Bless and thank you all.”

Britney also pointed out that fans can now see that even 20 years ago she liked to twirl.

In comments to the clip, fans and famous friends reacted to Britney’s milestone anniversary.

“One word: inspiring,” wrote her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“Changed my life,” another fan wrote of the album.

“20 years of greatness,” a third fan added.

“[Britney Spears] forever the Queen!! So happy to see her still shining bright like a diamond!” another wrote.

Other fans called Britney an “icon” and “The Princess of Pop.”

Britney made history with the release of Oops!… I Did it Again 20 years ago. The album debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. music charts with more than 1.3 million copies sold during its first week of release, according to Billboard. Oops! also held a 15-year record for the biggest sales week ever for an album by a female artist.

In addition to the title track, the album featured the singles “Lucky,” “Stronger,” and “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know,” as well as a cover of the Rolling Stones classic, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

Britney’s last album came in 2016 with the release of Glory.