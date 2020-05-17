Tarsha Whitmore Eats Cheetos In Smoking Hot Pink Lingerie

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 842,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy snap taken at home. As the geotag indicated, the shot was captured in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, and Tarsha appeared to be perched on her gray couch. The lighting in the snap was dim, but fans were still able to check out Tarsha’s curvaceous physique.

She rocked a pale pink lingerie set from the brand Lounge Underwear, and made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The pink hue looked stunning against her bronzed skin, and the set showcased her physique to perfection.

The bralette top had a low-cut neckline that flaunted a serious amount of cleavage, and had the brand’s name in white lettering along the band of the bra. The triangular cups hugged her ample assets, and the look appeared to be a comfortable piece with no underwire.

She paired the bralette with matching underwear that came to just below her belly button, showing off several inches of her toned stomach. The sides of the underwear stretched high over her hips, emphasizing her hourglass physique and elongating her legs. Her toned stems were curled up on the couch, and she leaned back against a pillow.

Tarsha opted to indulge in a little snack, and held a bag of Cheetos in one hand while she took a bite out of a Cheeto with a huge smile on her face.

Tarsha’s long locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and the blond hue looked incredible against her bronzed skin. She appeared to have a deep pink gloss on her lips, and bold brows framed her gorgeous eyes. Tarsha seemed to be rocking long lashes and copper tones on her eyelids for a glamorous yet casual vibe.

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 15,200 likes within just two hours. It also received 134 comments from her eager fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are the cutest,” one fan said.

“Pink is your colour,” another added, loving the pale hue against Tarsha’s skin.

“I wish I looked like this hot while eating cheetos,” another follower commented.

“WOW you look amazing incredible body and tan,” one fan said.

