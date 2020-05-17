Eric Trump Suggests That Democrats Are Using Coronavirus Restrictions To Stop His Father From Campaigning

Eric Trump said that Democrats are thrilled that restrictions put in place to slow the coronavirus are also slowing his father’s campaign schedule, suggesting that they may be using the stay-at-home orders to purposely keep the president off the campaign trail.

The son of President Donald Trump appeared in an interview with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Saturday, saying that Democrats are happy to be able to keep Joe Biden out of the public spotlight and keep his father in the White House.

“Listen, Biden loves this. Biden can’t go on stage without making a horrible blunder. I mean even from his basement he’s awful gaffes every single day. So his campaign is thrilled he’s not going out there,” Trump said, adding, “They think they are taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool which is to go into an arena with 50,000 people every single time.”

Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and the son of the president @EricTrump Trump joins “JUSTICE” tonight to react to my opening monologue and much more. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/bnn6QF2y4j — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 17, 2020

Trump went on to suggest that Democrats plan to “milk it” to keep restrictions in place in order to prevent his father from actively campaigning.

“And guess what? After Nov. 3 coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to re-open,” he said.

While Donald Trump has been forced off the campaign trail as restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus have prevented travel and canceled large events like Trump’s rallies, the president has found other means of drawing crowds and sharing his successes. Late last month, the campaign launched its first major advertising blitz, which CBS News reported was a seven-day, seven-figure ad buy focused on promoting Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

An NBC News report also noted that Trump has managed to make some recent visits outside the White House for campaign-style events in battleground states as he toured facilities making critical personal protective equipment. The report noted that these visits have included Trump’s campaign rally soundtrack, with many in the audience wearing “Make America Great Again” hats, despite the visits being officially listed as part of his White House outreach rather than related to his re-election campaign.

There will likely be more for Trump in the coming months. Republican leaders have been steadfast in insisting that the Republican National Convention would go on as scheduled this summer, planning to draw thousands of people despite social distancing restrictions. The party released a statement this week saying it expects to draw close to 50,000 people for the convention, set for August in Charlotte, North Carolina.