Kindly Myers Flaunts Cleavage In See-Through Bra: ‘You Do It For Likes!’

Although Kindly Myers appeared to be clowning around in her latest social media post, the Instagram model was nonetheless heating things up for her 1.9 million followers on the photo-sharing platform on Saturday night, as she showcased her assets while wearing a revealing bra.

In contrast to most of her recent posts, which were seemingly throwbacks to previous shoots, Kindly’s new Instagram update saw her posing in what appeared to be her room. Wearing nothing on top except a black bra with one of its straps hanging off her shoulder, the Playboy model showed off her bare décolletage and ample cleavage in the snap. Despite the bra’s see-through design, the angle of her pose and her strategic hand placement ensured that the image was in line with the platform’s no-nudity guidelines.

As the photo was cropped just below her chest, it was impossible to determine what type of bottoms Kindly was wearing. However, fans were still able to catch a glimpse of her toned midsection and her shapely arms and shoulders. As opposed to her usual style in which she wears her long blond locks down, her hair was secured in a top knot by a lavender headband. This also allowed her to reveal her dark-colored roots.

Apart from the headband, Kindly chose to keep her accessories minimal, sporting a tiny cross necklace for the casual pic.

In her caption, Kindly seemed to be referencing her playful facial expression in the photo, suggesting that there are people who say she posts such images “for likes.” She also invited her followers to check out her personal website, adding a fire emoji to stress how the site is “lit.”

In the two hours since Kindly posted the update, it has received a little more than 8,000 likes from her loyal fans. More than 150 admirers also took to the comments section to show some love for the so-called “professional smokeshow” and her newest post.

“You’re a very beautiful woman and a sweet heart,” said one follower, adding three heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“You look pretty in this picture today @kindly!!” gushed a second person.

“Cutie.. extremely gorgeous,” remarked a third admirer, who added a clapping-hands emoji and a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

The new post is just the latest of several images that Kindly has posted this week to keep her Instagram followers in the loop. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 34-year-old shared a photo on Friday that showed her flanked by fellow models Malia Moon Yee and Lizzeth Acosta, with all three ladies showing off their curves in what appeared to be matching bikinis.