Maitland Ward Looks Smoking Hot In A Yellow Two-Piece: ‘Bikinis At Night Are A Thing Now’

Maitland Ward went full bombshell in a steamy new photo for her most recent Instagram post on Saturday night. The former Boy Meets World star flashed her hourglass curves while revealing in the caption that she’s officially started wearing bikinis at night.

In the sexy snapshot, Maitland looked smoking hot as she wore a skimpy bright yellow string bikini. The tiny top boasted thin straps that showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also flaunted her massive cleavage.

The matching bottoms tied over her curvy hips and exposed her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and tiny waist were also visible in the shot. She accessorized with a small pair of earrings.

Maitland sat on a bold blue couch with her legs apart and her hands resting beside her. She arched her back and gave a sultry stare into the camera. A colorful piece of art could be seen hanging on the wall behind her.

Maitland wore her long, red hair parted in the center. She styled the locks in loose, wet strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to include thick dramatic eyeliner and mascara-covered lashes, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

Her facial features seemed to be accentuated with pink blush on her cheekbones and a glowing highlighter on her forehead, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete the eye-catching look with dark red lipstick.

Maitland’s over 1.4 million followers immediately began to respond to the pic. The post earned more than 10,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 200 messages during that time.

“Thinking a bikini for you anytime should definately [sic] be a thing,” one follower stated.

“I just love the color yellow on you,” another wrote.

“Bikinis all the time are a thing now,” a third comment read.

“The most beautiful woman that ever lived,” a fourth social media user declared.

The actress has proven that she’s not shy about putting her fit figure in the spotlight while wearing racy outfits. She’s seen sporting sexy bathing suits, racy lingerie, and plunging tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a purple bra and a pair of striped pajama pants while posing in the bathroom. To date, that photo has racked up more than 83,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.