Blackfeet Nation Member Blasts Donald Trump’s ‘White Supremacist Regime’

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Saturday, Gyasi Ross, a member of the Blackfeet Nation, blasted President Donald Trump and his “white supremacist regime,” Raw Story reported.

Ross made the remarks during a discussion about the racial disparities of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anchor Ali Velsh began the conversation by pointing out that the United States is facing an unprecedented crisis, and that nearly 500 casinos owned by Native American tribes have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Velsh then pointed to data from Indian Health Service, according to which more than 6,700 Native Americans have tested positive for the dangerous virus.

Ross was then asked to weigh in on the issue. He said that the disparities are a “byproduct of hundreds of years of neglect,” and that the Native American community is facing major economic issues because of the pandemic. Other disadvantaged communities are in a similar situation, he argued.

“And so Native people, along with black people, along with Latinx as well as Asian American people have been well within the purview of Donald Trump and his administration’s white supremacy,” Ross said.

Ross posited that the government is capitalizing on the crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Native Americans have “been criminalized in this white supremacist regime that has taken advantage of this coronavirus pandemic.”

The Blackfeet Nation member then pointed to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s recent actions. As Refinery29 reported earlier this week, two South Dakota tribes have set up checkpoints on roads leading to their reservations. In response, Noem threatened to take the tribes to court.

Ross said that “Native people’s behaviors have been criminalized to the degree that the governor of South Dakota was talking about taking legal action against the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe as well as the Oglala Sioux Tribe.”

According to Refinery29, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s strategy appears to have worked. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the reservations is much lower than in rest of the state.

Noem, a Republican, has previously feuded with Native American tribes in her state. She signed a law meant to target those protesting against the Keystone Pipeline System. The law was later challenged in court, and the governor is been banned from stepping foot on the Pine Ridge Reservation,

As The Inquisitr reported, the world seems to have taken note of Native Americans’ struggles with the United States government amid the coronavirus pandemic.. Earlier this month, citizens of Ireland organized a GoFundMe campaign to help Navajo Nation tribes in Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico.