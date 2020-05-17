Analicia Chaves Looks Incredibly Hot In A Sexy Crocheted Bikini On Instagram

American model Analicia Chaves took to her Instagram page on Saturday and wowed her 2.1 million fans with a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the pic, Analicia could be seen rocking a brown, white, and orange crocheted two-piece from the online clothing retailer Fashion Nova. The sexy ensemble not only allowed the model to show off a glimpse of her cleavage and taut stomach but she also put her lean legs on full display to tease her fans.

In terms of her beauty looks, Analicia sported a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied a beige foundation to match her sunkissed skin tone. She apparently wore a brown lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, opted for a bronze eyeshadow and lined eyes. She seemingly applied a thick coat of mascara and finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. Finally, she also had her nails painted with black polish.

Analicia — who uses the moniker Ana Montana on Instagram — wore her raven-colored tresses in soft waves and cascaded them over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

To pose for the snap, she could be seen sitting in a garden atop a dark brown chair to soak up the sun. She tilted her head toward the right side, puckered her luscious lips, and gazed right at the camera. To spice things up, she spread her legs wide apart to provide her fans with a generous view of her sexy thighs.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her post was sponsored by Fashion Nova. She also added a motivational quote.

Within 10 hours of going live, the snap accrued almost 40,000 likes. That’s not all, but Analicia’s ardent followers also took to the comments section and posted more than 700 messages to praise her incredible figure and sensual style.

“Damn, you are so sexy, beautiful, and sweet! Love you!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“This pic is spectacular! You are surely a goddess,” another user chimed in.

“Oh wow, you are so hot! Thank you so much for giving me this eye candy this morning,” a third admirer remarked.

“You have the most gorgeous legs in the world. I can look at them all day,” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Laurence Bedard, Draya Michele, and Hana Giraldo.

This isn’t the first time that Analicia has mesmerized her legions of admirers with a hot bikini snap. Not too long ago, she shared a photo in which she was featured rocking a tiny bikini, one that struggled to contain her enviable assets.