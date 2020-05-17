WWE Rumors: Backstage Update On Roman Reigns’ Return Plans Revealed

Roman Reigns hasn’t appeared on television since before WrestleMania 36, where he pulled out of a marquee match against Bill Goldberg for the WWE Championship. In recent weeks, there have been reports which indicate that Vince McMahon and WWE management are reportedly unhappy with “The Big Dog.” However, apparently that’s not the case at all.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Fightful Select received word on Reigns’ current status from an inside source. According to the report, Reigns has no immediate plans to return to WWE and seems content to remain at home for the foreseeable future. The source also said that “nobody here faults him for it,” suggesting that the superstar hasn’t angered officials by taking time off during the coronavirus pandemic.

The source claims that it’s up to Reigns when he wants to return. The company reportedly doesn’t have any creative plans for him at the moment, but that will change when he decides to go back to work. When that will be is currently anyone’s guess, according to the source.

WWE superstars are technically independent contractors, which means they don’t get paid if they take time off on their own accord. While Reigns was always going to be fine regarding money matters, the superstar has found a new means of income through Cameo. The report states that the superstar is currently making $1,000 per day just by giving shoutouts to fans, so he isn’t concerned about money right now.

WWE’s recent actions have made fans think otherwise. Footage of the superstar has been removed from television, and the commentary teams haven’t mentioned his name. He wasn’t even mentioned among those who participated in WWE’s Make-a-Wish Foundation efforts during a recent promotional video, even though Reigns works closely with the organization.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, there is reportedly backstage heat on Reigns for withdrawing from WrestleMania at the last-minute and not returning to television in recent weeks. However, some fans and pundits believe WWE is ignoring any mention of the star because they want him to be embraced by the fans when he eventually returns to action.

Reigns recently revealed that he’s taking time off to be with his family. He just became a father again, and he doesn’t want to put his children at risk. The superstar also has a weakened immune system than most wrestlers due to his experience with leukemia, which makes him more susceptible to becoming infected with COVID-19. Chances are he won’t be on WWE television again for months.