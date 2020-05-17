WWE News: ‘SmackDown’ Star Fires Back At Jim Cornette For Insulting Her Looks

Days after Jim Cornette reviewed the ladder matches from last week’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view on his podcast, Friday Night SmackDown star Dana Brooke took to social media to react to the wrestling industry veteran’s comments about how she looked during the women’s match.

The remarks in question were made on Tuesday’s episode of Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru as he went through the competitors who took part in the women’s ladder match. As heard at the 1:40 mark in this YouTube video, Cornette described the contest as “f*cking stinky bullsh*t” and specifically singled out Brooke for supposedly looking unattractive.

“Her entire face looks like it was remodeled after somebody set fire to it and put it out with an ax. What the f*ck has happened? Did she do that on purpose or was she in a horrible accident?”

It wasn’t until Saturday afternoon that Brooke caught wind of Cornette’s remarks about her face, as she retweeted a post from someone who mentioned what the podcaster previously said while adding that it’s surprising few people took notice of it. The 31-year-old bodybuilder-turned-wrestler reacted angrily, tagging Cornette and telling him to stop being so hateful.

“How about you stop hiding behind a keyboard and come say it to my face!! Cause I doubt you would when you see me in person MARKKKKKKK – how about.. STOP SPREADING HATE & spread positivity!” Brooke tweeted.

As the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match took place at the same time as the women’s contest, Cornette also had some choice words about some of the male competitors. The former WWE manager and creative team member described eventual winner Otis as the “grand marshal of the Possum Day parade,” likewise giving the men’s match a poor review.

Despite her failure to become this year’s Ms. Money in the Bank, Brooke appears to be gaining momentum as part of Friday Night SmackDown‘s women’s roster. During this week’s episode, she defeated Naomi in a rematch of their Money in the Bank qualifier from last month, later on suggesting during a post-match interview that she has her sights set on the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which is currently held by Bayley.

Aside from the aforementioned comments about Brooke, Cornette also drew attention this week for his reaction to Becky Lynch’s pregnancy announcement and decision to relinquish her Raw Women’s Championship. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cornette opined that Lynch, at 33 years old, has “many more years” to focus on her wrestling career, suggesting that it was a poor business move for her to have a baby while still “making a million dollars a year.”