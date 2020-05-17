Christina Aguilera Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Black Bathing Suit For A ‘Recharging Moonlight Swim’

Christina's fans loved the singer's sexy snaps that were taken in a pool.

Christina Aguilera recently rocked a sleek swimsuit and posed for a set of steamy snapshots that were taken in a pool. On Saturday, the 39-year-old “Beautiful” hitmaker shared the results of her nighttime photo shoot with her 6.8 million Instagram followers. Unsurprisingly, the images proved to be a big hit.

Christina’s bathing suit was solid black. The dark hue highlighted her flawless skin’s pale color, and it reflected the nighttime setting of her photo session. The garment was cut high at the bottom, which elongated her shapely legs. The design also exposed a hint of the singer’s pert derriere.

In the first of a set of four photos, Christina was pictured lying on her stomach in a pool. Her body was draped over the steps, which were covered with small tiles in various shades of blue. She had both arms stretched out in front of her. Her cheek was resting on her right arm, and her eyes were closed. The expression on her face was serene.

Christina appeared to be wearing bright pink lipstick on her slightly parted pout. It also looked like she had a light dusting of pink eye shadow on her eyelids. The “Your Body” singer’s blond hair was soaking wet and slicked back.

The second snap was a close-up shot of Christina’s face from the front. Her eyes were open, and she was shooting a sultry, half-lidded look at the camera as she posed with her head turned to the side.

The third photo was taken from above the “Fighter” songstress. Christina faced the camera with her arms stretched out to her sides. Her back was arched over one of the pool’s steps, her slender legs were crossed. Her eyes were closed, and her head was tilted back. This view revealed that her bathing suit had a plunging V-neck that left a generous amount of her chest area exposed.

The final shot showed Christina from the back. She was sitting up and touching the back of her neck.

It looked like a filter had been used to add a prism-like effect to all of Christina’s photos. They were also brightly lit, so a flash was likely used to take the pictures. In the caption of her post, the “Not Myself Tonight” singer wrote that they were taken while she was enjoying a “recharging moonlight swim.”

Christina’s Instagram followers quickly flooded the comments section of her post with words of praise and adoration. She was deemed an “Ageless Queen” and a “Skinny legend.” One creative fan also tweaked the title of one of her biggest hits to describe her photos.

“Mermaid in a bottle?” the commenter wrote.

“Could you be any more PERFECT,” another admirer gushed.

Christina appears to be enjoying herself as she practices social distancing by staying at home. Last month, she used a photo of herself looking cozy in a white robe to encourage her fans to do the same.