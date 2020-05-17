Laura Lux Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Lingerie And Thigh-High Stockings

Australian lingerie model Laura Lux took to her Instagram page on Saturday and left little to the imagination of the viewers by sharing a very hot lingerie snap.

In the picture, Laura could be seen rocking a barely-there, light-pink lingerie set that struggled to contain her ample assets. Her bra was made up of black straps and lace cups supported by a thin black string that ran across her chest. The see-through fabric of the bra allowed Laura to show off a glimpse of her nipples to tease her fans.

She paired the sexy bra with an equally racy thong that was pulled up high on her slender hips, while its front scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso and a glimpse of her nether region. She also wore a pair of black, knee-high stockings with lacy edges that rendered a more provocative look to her attire. The high-NSFW snap can be viewed on Instagram.

In terms of her beauty looks, Laura appeared to have applied a dewy foundation that gave her face an illuminating touch. She apparently dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, wore a mocha shade of lipstick, and seemed to have finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. She wore her highlighted tresses down and cascaded them over her back.

The photoshoot seemingly took place in Laura’s house. A green sideboard table could be seen in the room along with a flower vase and some glass jars kept atop it. A bizarre painting of a naked female figure could also be seen hanging on the wall.

To strike a pose, Laura stood straight, held her hands over her head, slightly puckered her lips, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she asked her followers to visit her Only Fans account where she posts her uncensored photos and videos. She also offered a 60 percent discount to join the site for the next two days.

Within two hours of posting, Laura’s raunchy snap garnered more than 17,000 likes. Her followers also took to the comments section and posted about 200 comments to praise Laura’s sexy body.

“Damn, you are absolutely gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“I must confess that I zoomed in this picture as much as I could,” another user chimed in.

“That lingerie is divine!!!!” a third follower remarked on Laura’s sexy ensemble.

“Oh damn, you look out of this world!” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of Laura’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including CJ Sparxx, Emily Sears, Vicky Aisha, and Sydney Leathers.