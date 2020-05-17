Kevin Hart Recalls Hilarious High School Memories During Graduation Special

Kevin Hart recalled embarrassing moments from high school during LeBron James' 'Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020' special.

Comedian Kevin Hart took part in LeBron James’ Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020 special on Saturday evening. Hart cracked plenty of jokes while he recalled his own high school experience and particularly embarrassing memories he has of those times. This special is meant to recognize seniors that are missing out on their graduation ceremony due to COVID-19, according to Today.

The 44-year-old was in the class of 1997 at George Washington High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While he might be famous and successful now, like most people he went through difficult times in high school as he struggled to fit in. He noted that while he might not have been the most popular kid in school, he was certainly the class clown.

“As you can imagine, I was probably one of the most popular kids in school. That’s a lie! I wasn’t. I was definitely one of the funniest,” he said.

He then reminisced on a time in which he tried in vain to gain attention from girls.

“My most embarrassing moment in high school was when I got caught with sneakers on that were too big. When I was younger, I took my brother’s sneakers and wore them to school and they were a size 10. At the time I was a size 7. The reason why I wore them is I felt like girls would like guys with big feet for whatever reasons. Use your imagination. I did that. That backfired on me.”

For many high school seniors, this time can be bittersweet. They will not walk across the stage in front of their family and friends and receive their high school diploma as they likely always planned to. Instead, they will be celebrated virtually in an effort to practice social distancing. Nevertheless, Hart reminded them that the class of 2020 are the nations’ future leaders, which is something they should be proud of.

In a statement during the television special, James explained why he wanted to put on this special event and honor seniors. He emphasized that the hard work these students have put in should not be overlooked and they should be recognized for their achievements.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, other celebrities like Hart and James are stepping up to celebrate seniors during this time. For example, former First Lady Michelle Obama recently announced that she will be teaming up with MTV to put on a virtual prom for the students who missed theirs. It will include surprise appearances from celebrities.