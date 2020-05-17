Lindsay Arnold Wears A Red Bikini To Show Off Her Burgeoning Baby Bump

Lindsay held up an ultrasound photo as she posed.

Lindsay Arnold gave her fans a visual update on how her pregnancy is progressing on Saturday, May 16. The 26-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro was pictured posing in a bikini in a mirror selfie that she shared with her 802,000 Instagram followers.

Lindsay’s textured two-piece was a vivid vermilion shade. It included a classic string bikini top with sliding triangle cups and ties around the neck and back. Lindsay’s matching bathing suit bottoms also had string ties on the sides. The dancer wore the tiny garment slung down low on her narrow hips to better display her growing baby bump.

Lindsay’s light blond hair was styled in piecey waves. Her tresses were pushed over to one side to create a deep part. She appeared to have little or no makeup on.

Lindsay was pictured facing a full-length mirror and posing with one foot forward as she held her phone up to snap her photo. In her other hand, she held up a strip of two ultrasound photos. Lindsay’s mirror selfie was taken in her tidy bedroom.

Because she was facing forward, this made it difficult to tell that Lindsay was sporting a baby bump at all. The ripples of her ab muscles were also still visible on her trim midsection.

In the caption of her post, Lindsay revealed that she’s currently 14 weeks along in her pregnancy. She also promised to keep sharing bumpdates with her followers as her baby grows.

Since it was initially posted, Lindsay’s first baby bump photo in a bikini has racked up over 57,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Quite a few of her Instagram followers gushed about how great she looks.

“14 weeks on you looks like negative 14 weeks on me,” quipped her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater.

“Oh my gosh you look amazing!! I looked like a walrus at week 14,” read another response to her post.

Lindsay’s followers also continued showering her with congratulatory comments and their sage pregnancy advice.

“In a world full of grief and suffering, what a GIFT. Congratulations on the most beautiful silver lining,” wrote one fan.

“So happy for you guys! Please eat and enjoy every minute of the wonderful journey your about to be on! Can’t wait to see all the pics!” another admirer remarked.

Fans also begged Lindsay to reveal her baby’s gender as soon as she knows it. She previously shared a video that showed her surprising her loved ones by telling them that she was pregnant, so if she has a gender reveal party, there’s a good chance that she’ll film it for her fans.

This will be Lindsay and husband Sam Cusick’s first child. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay’s due date is sometime in November.