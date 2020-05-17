Angie Varona Goes Braless In A Nude Top For Sexy New Selfie

Angie Varona shared a popular new selfie with her Instagram fans today, and she opted to go braless for the sizzling snap. She sported a nude cropped tank and appeared to be dressed up for a night on the town, although she didn’t elaborate her intentions in the caption.

In the photo, Angie stood facing her floor-length mirror and raised her phone with one hand as she placed her other hand on the back of her derrière. Her phone had a clear gray case with a small Polaroid photo on the back. She gazed directly at her phone screen with a huge pout and had a hint of a smile on her face.

Her top had a high, turtle-neck neckline with a tight fit and a short hem. Her choice to go without a bra meant that her nipples peeked through, and her flat abs were also visible. She rocked a pair of tight, high-waisted jeans and clipped a light gray purse around her hips.

The model wore her hair down in a middle part and wore a striking makeup application that included heavy mascara and deep, dark red lipstick. She also accessorized with a charm necklace with her name on it.

Behind her was an open door with three cutouts, and the bright sunset seemingly bounced off something reflective on the wall and glowed red and yellow in the image. The bright light lit up the area beside her face, although the model was photographed in low light conditions.

Furthermore, the geotag revealed that she was in Miami Lakes, Florida.

The post has been liked over 125,200 times so far with many people heading to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“You look so amazing,” raved a social media user.

“You light up with your beauty,” exclaimed a second admirer.

Others sent their congratulations.

“Gorgeous and beautiful as always. And congratulations my dear friend. God bless you,” gushed a third follower.

“Congratulations on the engagement, Angie!! Best to both of you and ur families!” wrote another supporter.

Angie shared another sizzling update a couple of days ago that her Instagram fans liked over 131,900 times. That time, she posed sitting on her bed in a sparkling, light pink bikini. The skimpy top left her cleavage on display and her bottoms featured long, thin ties. She wore her hair down with a heavy side part and smiled with her lips closed. Her choice to go without accessories meant that the focus was left solely on her physique.