Kylie Jenner Rocks A Crop Top & Jeans In Sunny New Update

Kylie Jenner wowed her 176.2 million Instagram followers with her latest upload, posing at the golden hour while wearing a skimpy white top and high-waisted jeans. The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul shared the two-photo set on Saturday, May 16.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed against a cream-colored wall in the images, angling her body sideways. She sported a sheer, white crop top that showcased her voluptuous bust and barely reached past her chest. The sleeveless garment showed off her sculpted arms and tanned, toned midriff. She paired the top with light-wash jeans that rode up high on her abdomen and flaunted her curvaceous derriere. She finished the look with sneakers boasting neutral tones: white, black, gray, and tan hues.

The difference between the two photos was almost imperceptible. In the first picture, Kylie looked straight at the camera with a seductive stare. In the second image, she looked off into the distance. This photo was also taken at a closer vantage point than the first.

In both snaps, however, Kylie tugged at the waistband of her jeans, giving the shots a sultry vibe. Sun rays shined directly on her, making her skin glow and causing her to squint. Her shadow was seen on the wall, and the lower portion of her body was covered in shadow as well.

Kylie opted to wear her hair in copper-colored locks this time, ditching her regular-as-of-late auburn color with blond highlights. Her tresses were parted in the middle and fell down her back in straight strands.

Her brown brows appeared to be groomed and shaped; they arched over her honey brown eyes. She seemed to be wearing an orange shimmer on her lids. Her lashes looked to be swiped with black mascara.

Her cheeks appeared to be brushed with a warm, pink blush, making her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout looked as if it were filled in with a matte, dusty rose-colored lipstick.

Kylie’s fans loved her latest look, and flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise.

Some were in awe of her beauty.

“Looking so good,” wrote one follower.

Others loved her footwear.

“Those sneakers,” shared another social media user.

Others still had jokes.

“Damn Kylie I was just tryina take a picture like this too,” said a fan.

Many added rows of heart-eye and flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram set was liked over 5.6 million times. It also received more than 23,400 comments.