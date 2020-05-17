Bianca Taylor Shows Off Her ‘Vegan’ Booty In New Racy Instagram Post

American fitness model Bianca Taylor posted a sexy booty snap on her Instagram page Saturday, one which became an instant hit among her fans.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a black printed t-shirt. She teamed the top with a pair of high-heeled sandals that rendered her legs an even more elongated and sexy look.

The photoshoot apparently took place in some photography studio in Los Angeles, California, as Bianca posed against a nondescript, yellow background.

She knelt on the floor, stuck her booty out, and spread her legs. She also bent one of her legs to point her heels upward. In the process, she put her pert, ‘vegan’ booty on full display.

In terms of her beauty looks, Bianca opted for a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied a dewy foundation that rendered her face an illuminating finish. She apparently dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, wore a deep-red lipstick, and bronze eyeshadow. It seemed as if she finished off her makeup application with a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows.

Bianca wore her raven-colored tresses in soft waves, cascaded them over her left shoulder, and allowed them to cover half of her face. She ditched accessories but retained the sexy hoop in her nose.

In the caption, Bianca informed her fans that her sexy footwear was from Von D Shoes — the signature brand of the famous tattoo artist and television personality, Kat von D. She also tagged her photographer Olivia Jaffe aka Wicked Lady in the post for acknowledgment.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 21,000 likes. That’s now all, but her most ardent fans also flocked to the comments section and shared 360-plus comments to praise Bianca for her amazing booty as well as her glamorous style.

“Can you please release your calendar for us soon?” one of her fans requested the model.

“Girl, you are so gorgeous inside and out!” another user chimed in.

“Definitely looking like a 1950s calendar girl. The prettiest one!!” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Damn, you look fine as hell!” a fourth follower wrote.

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Anais Zanotti, Mary Bellavita, Vicky Aisha, and Tina Louise.

A few days ago, Bianca had shared another photo from the same shoot. That particular picture racked up an additional 23,000 likes and 370 comments. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude to Kat von D for featuring her in the brand’s new campaign for vegan shoes.