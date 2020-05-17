Pauline Tantot & Identical Twin, Mathilde, Expose Their Chests In See-Through Shirts

Pauline Tantot broke her week of silence on Instagram today with a stunning new photo of herself and her identical twin sister, Mathilde. The duo opted to wear matching outfits, and they showcased their chests under see-through tops.

The twins posed outside for the photo in a sheer shirt and jeans. The shirt was completely see-through with small collars, long sleeves, and a front-tie accent with a cropped cut. Since the models opted to go without a bra underneath, their chests were visible as they left little to the imagination. The pants had high waistlines and a light wash. The tag in the post noted that the shirts were from Fashion Nova.

Pauline stood on the left side and offered a fierce pout for the camera as she gazed straight ahead. She propped out her right leg and placed her hands on the back of her hips. She wore her hair pulled back in a low ponytail with a middle part, and her loose bangs framed her face.

It looked like her makeup application included silver eyeshadow, pink blush, and light-colored lipstick. She accessorized with a gold charm necklace with a word written in Arabic.

Mathilde stood on the right side and placed her hands in her pockets. She glanced down toward the ground with her eyes mostly closed and her lips parted with a hint of a smile. She wore her hair down and her locks obscured much of her face.

They were photographed in a meadow and the sky in the backdrop was blue and filled with plenty of white, puffy clouds.

The sizzling snap has been liked over 306,300 times so far with many people heading to the comments section to leave their rave reviews.

“Hottest twins ever,” declared a social media user.

“French girls do it best,” raved a second admirer.

“Glory, exaltation and praise be unto this prolific pulchritudinous pair!” exclaimed another enthusiastic fan.

Others responded to her caption.

“Glad your [sic] back. Hope you and family are all well,” wrote a fourth supporter.

Pauline posted another popular update a week ago, that time sharing a two-part photo series of her in a meadow outside. She wore a white crop tank and a pair of tiny light purple thong bikini bottoms.

In the first snap, she stood with her left shoulder facing the camera and propped out her left leg. She glanced over her shoulder at the camera and flaunted her curvy figure. She wore her hair down for the occasion.