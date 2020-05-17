Jesse Watters Urges Governors To Lift Coronavirus Restrictions: ‘There’s A Rebellion Brewing’

On Saturday, Fox News anchor Jesse Watters urged governors across the nation to lift the restrictions that have been imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Raw Story reported.

In a brief but scathing monologue, the anchor argued that Americans will rebel unless the restrictions are lifted soon.

“Governors better start lifting these lockdowns. People aren’t going to take it anymore. There’s a rebellion brewing.”

Watters said that Americans initially accepted the restrictions, but that they are not willing to “obey” orders from the government. “In March, we agreed to lockdown. We didn’t obey an order. We’re not peasants,” he said.

“The government can’t lock us down day after day after day. We don’t consent. You can’t trample our rights with no end in sight,” the anchor continued.

In his attacks on governors, Watters appeared to echo President Donald Trump. Trump has long feuded with Democratic governors, pushing states to reopen their economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The president has also suggested that Democrats want the lockdowns to continue in order to further damage the economy and pave the way for Joe Biden to win the 2020 presidential election.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that the federal government has helped governors handle the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing the media of echoing Democratic Party talking points and not giving him enough credit. The president has also voiced support for anti-lockdown protesters in Democratic states.

Apparently in agreement with Trump, Watters concluded his monologue by arguing that the government has no right to impose restrictions as it pleases and once again stressed that Americans are ready to rebel.

“We have rights we get from above and when the government destroys these rights, we have the right to change the government or abolish it,” he said.

Watters’ is not the only Fox News personality whose views on the coronavirus pandemic appear to have evolved. According to a study from progressive watchdog group Media Matters, the conservative network’s coverage of the pandemic has changed over the past few months.

Fox News’ coronavirus coverage has decreased 20 percent every month since the beginning of the outbreak. From May 4 to May 10, only 56 percent of the network’s coverage was related to COVID-19. When reporting on the pandemic, Fox News has made sure to praise the anti-lockdown demonstrators, according to the study.

Furthermore, the network appears to have shifted most of its focus to the case against Michael Flynn and former President Barack Obama’s alleged involvement in it.

“Increasingly, Fox figures are pushing the idea that Americans should be ‘patriotic’ and go back to work for the good of the economy,” Media Matters noted.